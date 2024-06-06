Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid again today, Evening severe storm risk

Posted at 5:19 AM, Jun 06, 2024

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
One more summer-like day with heat, humidity, and storms. More sunshine and lower humidity as we head into the weekend.

Highs will warm to near 90 today with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The biggest rain chances will be this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Sunshine will return and the humidity will fall through the day on Friday. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s.

Most of the weekend looks nice. Highs will linger in the mid 80s with a break in the humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with building clouds on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will build in Sunday evening.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-20
Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses, Oak)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Very High

