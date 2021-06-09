First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid again today, Several storm chances ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot and humid day… Temperatures will warm to near 90 again today. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) today with scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon to early evening.

Highs will dip to the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, but it will still be humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day with a mix of clouds.

Cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s. We could still see leftover showers on Saturday, but rain chances will drop for Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Afternoon Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses, Oak)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad trough of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. Some gradual development will be possible while the system moves slowly northwest toward Central America.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

