First Warning Forecast: Hot, humid, and a severe storm threat today

Hot, humid, and a chance for severe storms for Memorial Day. A cooler and dry stretch of days later this week.

If Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, then the weather is playing along. Highs will reach the upper 80s today, with the added humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will build in today with a cold front. The biggest storm chance will be this afternoon with severe thunderstorms possible.

Behind the cold front cooler and less humid air gradually moves in. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will fall to the mid and upper 70s for the end of the work week with more sunshine. As the humidity drops, it will feel more like spring. Rain chances will be slim for the second half of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

