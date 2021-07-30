First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid with storms today, Much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more hot day… Highs will return to the low 90s today with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon to early evening. Severe storms are possible in NC, mainly south of the Albemarle Sound.

Cooler and less humid air moves in for the weekend. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and low rain chances. Our next weather system moves in on Sunday, bringing in more clouds and another chance for showers and storms.

The cooler temperatures will stick around for next week, but so will the rain. As a front stalls out of the region, we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms possible for most of the work week. Highs will linger in the low 80s to upper 70s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

