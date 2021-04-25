First Warning Forecast: Leftover showers and clearing skies

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing out and warming up… Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few leftover showers. Clouds will start to break up through midday with some clearing this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s today and winds will ramp up. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 mph. Skies will continue to clear out tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

We will see lots of sunshine on Monday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s and winds will relax as we go through the day.

Get ready for a big warm up by midweek! Highs will jump to near 80 on Tuesday, and to the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. It will still be sunny on Tuesday, but more clouds will build in for the second half of the work week. Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday.

Today: AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny Skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

