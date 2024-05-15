First Warning Forecast: Mix of clouds to end the week, Rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s this week. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend.

Leftover showers early this morning will be moving out. Look for a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today. Scattered showers and storms could move in this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest threat in NC. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

Still cloudy on Thursday with a few spotty showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain returns this weekend as an area of low pressure tracks across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect higher rain chances on Saturday and lower chances on Sunday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s through the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

