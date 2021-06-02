First Warning Forecast: More clouds, showers, and storms to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms to end the work week… Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as a warm front lifts from south to north. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s today, but it will be more humid.

Clouds will remain with a bigger chance for rain and storms Thursday and Friday. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow, with the biggest chance in the early afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. Scattered showers and storms will continue for Friday. Highs will reach the low 80s both days.

Expect a typical summer pattern this weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will be muggy. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible but not widespread.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

