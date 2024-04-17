First Warning Forecast: More clouds today and a step warmer

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Temperatures ranging from the 60s to 80s this week. A mix of clouds and small rain chances through midweek.

A step warmer today with highs in the upper 70s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. A spotty shower is possible with the best chance this evening and tonight.

Highs will warm to near 80 on Thursday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. We will dip to near 70 on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible starting Friday afternoon to evening.

A cold front is set to move through the region this weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Saturday and to the low 60s on Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend with scattered showers. As of now, the biggest rain chance looks like Sunday afternoon to evening.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Spotty Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

