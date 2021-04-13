First Warning Forecast: More clouds today, Showers and storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even cooler today… Highs will only reach the low 60s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds with more clouds this morning and more sun mixing in this afternoon. A spotty shower is possible but most of the day will be dry. It will also be breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain and storms will return on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Showers will move in Wednesday afternoon (mainly after 3 PM) and continue into Wednesday night. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and pockets of hail. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow.

We will see some leftover showers Thursday morning, but rain should move out by midday and clouds will clear out in the afternoon. Expect more sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

