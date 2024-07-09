First Warning Forecast: More heat and humidity, Several storm chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our stretch of 90-degree days continues with several chances for showers and storms this week.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 105+. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

Don’t expect much weather variety this week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s all week (near normal for this time of year) and it will remain humid. Each day will see a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will drop a bit for Wednesday but will increase for Thursday and Friday.

More of the same for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, afternoon heat index near 100, with scattered showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-15

Tropical Update

Beryl is forecast to become a remnant low today as it tracks generally NE across the south and Midwest.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

