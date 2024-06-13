First Warning Forecast: More heat and humidity to end the week, Nice this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity to end the work week. Nice weather for Father’s Day weekend.

A nice mix of sun and clouds again today with highs in the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.

We will climb to near 90 on Friday with more humidity. A cold front is set to move through the region Friday night to Saturday morning. A scattered shower or storm is possible, but overall rain chances look low.

Highs will drop to the mid 80s for the weekend with lower humidity. Look for clearing skies on Saturday and lots of sunshine for Sunday.

We will warm up again next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: SE 5-10

Tropical Update

Watching an elongated area of low pressure near the east coast of Florida. Some gradual development is possible while the system moves northeast offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

