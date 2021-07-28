First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and thunderstorms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More summer heat and storms… Temperatures will return to near 90 this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible. The main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy downpours.

Highs will reach to the low to mid 90s Thursday with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Again, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will return to near 90 on Friday with another chance for scattered showers and storms.

Expect a cooler and less humid weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Rain chances will be low for Saturday, but a scattered shower or storm is possible on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

