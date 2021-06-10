First Warning Forecast: More rain and storms, Cooler and less humid weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and a cool down to end the week… Highs will drop to the mid 80s today, but it will still be muggy. Expect a mix of clouds with showers and storms mainly this afternoon to evening. Clouds, showers, and storms will continue tonight with lows near 70.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday with more showers and storms. Highs will only reach the low 80s and it will still be humid.

Cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Expect some leftover showers Saturday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday with even lower rain chances.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses, Oak)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

