First Warning Forecast: More rain, storms, and a flash flooding risk

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flash Flood Watch from Noon Friday to Midnight for the Peninsula, Southside, and most of NE NC. Flash Flood Watch from 8 AM to 8 PM Friday for the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with more showers and storms. We will see scattered showers this morning through midday. Heavy rain and storms are more likely later this afternoon to evening. Localized flooding is possible with slow moving storms/rain. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, but it will still be muggy.

Clouds and showers will linger for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly in the morning to midday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and humidity will drop through the day. It will be breezy tomorrow with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday looks like the better pick of the weekend. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances. Highs will return to the low 80s with lower humidity. It will still be breezy with east winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: SE/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

