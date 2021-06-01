First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Warmer with rain and storms later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice again today, but warming up… We will warm to the upper 70s today, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday and closer to normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies today with very slim rain chances.

Heat and humidity will build for the second half of the week. Highs will warm to the low 80s tomorrow. We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers and storms.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s and it will be muggy to end the week. Expect showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms could linger for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

