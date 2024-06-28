First Warning Forecast: Nice today, More heat, humidity, and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity this weekend. Another round of showers and storms to end the weekend.

Some nice weather to end the work week. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today, a few degrees below normal. Expect sunshine today with a few extra clouds mixing in.

Cranking up the heat and humidity again this weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm possible.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s on Sunday with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms building in Sunday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Showers and storms may linger for Monday morning, but we will see clearing skies through the day. Highs will drop to the low 80s with lower humidity early next week.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form over the next day or two. This system is expected to move west towards the Windward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

