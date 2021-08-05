First Warning Forecast: Not as soggy, Warming up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Drying out and warming up… We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly along the coast and on the Outer Banks. Highs will warm to the low 80s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year.

Highs will climb to the mid 80s on Friday, a step closer to normal. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with more sun in the morning and clouds building later in the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible along the coast.

More clouds and a bigger rain chance will build in for Saturday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Skies will clear out and rain chances will be lower. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

The heat and humidity return next week. Expect several days with highs in the low 90s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave over Africa is expected to move off the west African coast later today. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern tropical Atlantic by early next week while the system moves west to WNW at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week while the disturbance moves WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

