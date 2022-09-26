First Warning Forecast: Quiet weather, potential Ian impact end of week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The cold front that brought us showers and storms last night and early this morning will cross the area, but stick around offshore. High pressure will build in today making for a sunny day. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. There will be a little bit of a breeze again this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s to the lower 60s.

Lots of sunshine once again on Tuesday. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s. A chilly night on tap with many areas waking up in the 40s inland to near 50 along the coast.

A few degrees cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A cooler day on tap Thursday with highs near 70. Clouds will start to increase as what's left of Ian approaches.

All eyes then turn to Hurricane Ian. There is still a lot of uncertainty. The system is expected to make landfall late Thursday in Florida and then move toward the north on Friday. What type of impacts we receive here at home will all depend on the strength and track of Ian. Right now, it looks like we could be dealing with gusty winds, heavy rain and possible coastal flooding from Friday to Sunday. Things will definitely change before then, so stay tuned!

Tropical Update:

Ian is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected today followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands today, and near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight when it is near western Cuba.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Meteorologist April Loveland

