First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms today and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms to end the week… A few showers are possible this morning, but rain and storm chances will increase this afternoon to evening. The biggest chance for storms will be after 3 PM. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds. We will see a mix of clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy) with temperatures warming to the mid 70s.

We will see a similar mix of clouds Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers/storms are possible tomorrow but overall lower chances.

Highs will warm to near 80 on Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms Sunday morning. Rain chances will gradually drop through the day and clouds will start to break up by the afternoon.

We will return to sunshine and 70s for the first part of next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

