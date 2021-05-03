First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms today, Near 90 tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and a severe threat… Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers. Rain will become more widespread by midday with our biggest chance for rain and storms this afternoon to early evening (4 PM to 7 PM). Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s today and it will be breezy with SW winds at 10-15 with higher gusts.

Big warm up tomorrow! Highs will jump to near 90 on Tuesday, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with SW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to near 25 mph.

Showers and storms will return on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will still be windy.

Much cooler air will move in for the end of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15G20

Tonight: Storms Early, Clearing Late. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Warmer, Windy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

