First Warning Forecast: Rain building in, Flood risk, Windy again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain for midweek. Another windy stretch of days ahead. A warming trend for Easter weekend.

Expect some messy weather through midweek as a cold front moves through from west to east and an area of low pressure slides up the Southeast coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers building in through the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Rain will become more widespread on Thursday, through the morning, midday, and early afternoon. Showers should move out by the late afternoon to evening. Flooding is possible with many areas seeing 2” to 3” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. Winds will ramp up again, N to NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Skies will clear out on Friday, but it will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will reach the low 60s.

Highs will climb to the low 70s this weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and winds will start to relax.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Soggy, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/N 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

