First Warning Forecast: Rain building in today, Midweek showers and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms for midweek. Comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s this week.

Mostly cloudy today with showers and storms building in for the afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Scattered showers and storms will linger for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the upper 70s.

Still cloudy on Thursday with a few spotty showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Another round of showers and storms is set to move in late Friday to Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S/W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

