First Warning Forecast: Rain returns for midweek, A warmer weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain for midweek. Another windy stretch of days ahead. A warming trend for Easter weekend.

Look for a blend of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Rain is set to build in with a cold front Wednesday to Thursday. Expect scattered showers on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Rain will become more widespread on Thursday. Winds will ramp up again, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph.

Skies will clear out on Friday, but it will still be windy with a NW wind at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Highs will reach the low 60s.

Highs will climb to the upper 60s this weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies, but it will still be breezy.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

