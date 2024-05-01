Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers & storms, Highs near 80

wx-rain 8.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 5:01 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 05:01:14-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Scattered showers and storms today. Another cooling trend to end the week. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend.

A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chance will be this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s today, cooler than yesterday but still above normal.

Day Planner - AM.png

We will return to sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Highs drop back to the upper 70s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Tracking showers and storms for the weekend. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers and storms as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Pollen Bar Graph.png

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway