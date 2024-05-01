First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers & storms, Highs near 80

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms today. Another cooling trend to end the week. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend.

A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chance will be this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s today, cooler than yesterday but still above normal.

WTKR News 3

We will return to sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Highs drop back to the upper 70s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Tracking showers and storms for the weekend. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers and storms as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s, near normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

