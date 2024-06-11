First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon, Building heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered storms firing up this afternoon. Building heat and humidity to end the work week.

Highs near 80 today with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon, with the biggest chances in NC. Strong to severe storms are possible.

More sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with building heat and humidity. Highs will reach the low 80s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 80s on Thursday. We will climb to near 90 on Friday with an afternoon heat index near 97.

A cold front is set to move through the region Friday to Saturday. A scattered shower or storm is possible, but overall rain chances look low. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for the weekend, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

