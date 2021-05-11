First Warning Forecast: Several cool days this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool stretch of days… Highs will only warm to the upper 60s today, 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a spotty shower possible.

More clouds will build in for Wednesday (partly to mostly cloudy). A few showers are possible, mainly in NC. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s tomorrow.

We will be back to a mix of sun and clouds to end the work week with a small warm up. Expect highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and near 70 on Friday. Expect low to mid 70s this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

