First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 60s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s today, still chilly but not as cold as yesterday. We will climb to near 60 this afternoon, just barely above normal for this time of year. Expect sunshine this morning but clouds will build in through the day.

Thursday will be the warmest day of week with temperatures climb to the upper 60s. We may see a few leftover clouds in the morning but most of the day should be sunny. Expect more sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend looks nice! Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Our next chance for rain will move in Sunday night to Monday morning.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs near 60. Winds: NW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SE/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

