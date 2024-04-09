First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 70s, Tracking rain & storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days in the 70s this week. Tracking showers and storms for Thursday to Friday. A nice weekend ahead.

Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s today, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

We will return to the mid 70s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Showers and storms will build in on Thursday and move out on Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe. The wind will also ramp up, SW/W at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

A slight cool down for the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Saturday, near normal for this time of year. Warming back to the 70s on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with winds gradually backing down.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (Mod-High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

