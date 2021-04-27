First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 80s, starting today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big warm up today… Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning. We will warm to the low and mid 80s this afternoon, 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday and 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with winds picking up.

The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be windy both days with gusts to near 25 mph on Wednesday and gusts to near 30 mph on Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds both days with slim rain chances.

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will drop to near 80 on Friday and near 70 on Saturday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

