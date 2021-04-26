First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 80s this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big warm up ahead… Today will be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning with a few passing clouds. Most of today will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect clear skies tonight with lows returning to near 50.

Highs will jump to near 80 on Tuesday, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine again tomorrow with a few extra clouds mixing in.

The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will pick up with gusts to near 25 mph on Wednesday and gusts to near 30 mph on Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds both days with slim rain chances.

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will drop to the 70s for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

