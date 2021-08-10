First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 90s this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity building… Highs will climb to the low 90s today, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. The heat index will reach the upper 90s this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week. The afternoon heat index will climb to 100+ for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with an afternoon “pop-up” shower or storms possible.

The chance for showers and storms will go up for the end of the work week and the weekend as a cold front moves in. The cold front will drop temperatures back to the 80s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is near Dominica and moving WNW. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to continue passing near the southern Leeward Islands during the next few hours, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late today and tonight, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or two and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later this morning.

