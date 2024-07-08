Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 90s with scattered storms

WX Warm Clouds.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 5:09 AM, Jul 08, 2024

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Our stretch of 90-degree days continues with several chances for showers and storms this week.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the low 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms developing by midday to the afternoon.

Day Planner - AM.png

Don’t expect much weather variety this week. Highs will remain in the low 90s all week and it will stay muggy. Each day will see a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will drop a bit for Wednesday but will increase for Thursday and Friday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

More of the same for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the low 90s, afternoon heat index near 100, scattered showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tropical Update
Hurricane Beryl moving over eastern Texas today. Beryl is forecast to move inland over eastern Texas and Arkansas Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected before the center reaches the Texas coast. Significant weakening is expected after landfall.

Hurricane Stats Track.png

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 11 (Extreme)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice