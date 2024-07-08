First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 90s with scattered storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our stretch of 90-degree days continues with several chances for showers and storms this week.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the low 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms developing by midday to the afternoon.

Don’t expect much weather variety this week. Highs will remain in the low 90s all week and it will stay muggy. Each day will see a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will drop a bit for Wednesday but will increase for Thursday and Friday.

More of the same for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the low 90s, afternoon heat index near 100, scattered showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tropical Update

Hurricane Beryl moving over eastern Texas today. Beryl is forecast to move inland over eastern Texas and Arkansas Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected before the center reaches the Texas coast. Significant weakening is expected after landfall.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

