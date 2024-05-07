First Warning Forecast: Several days of heat, humidity, and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A summer preview with warmer temperatures, more humidity, and several chances for showers and storms this week.

Highs will return to the low 80s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible.

WTKR News 3

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day with scattered showers and storms popping up late in the day.

More showers and storm will build in for Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will drop from the mid 80s on Thursday to the upper 70s on Friday with a mix of clouds and leftover showers.

WTKR News 3

Highs will drop to the low 70s this weekend with lower humidity. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with lower rain chances.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

