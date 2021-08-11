First Warning Forecast: Several days with a heat index to 100+

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity… Highs will climb to the low and mid 90s today, a couple degrees warmer than yesterday. The heat index will reach 100+ this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances.

Highs will linger in the mid 90s for the rest of the work week. The afternoon heat index will climb to near 105 Thursday, and Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with an afternoon “pop-up” shower or storms possible.

The chance for showers and storms will go up for the weekend as a cold front moves in. Expect clouds, showers, and storms to move in later Saturday (mainly Saturday night) and continue for Sunday. The cold front will drop temperatures from the low 90s on Saturday to the mid 80s on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Fred moving just south of Puerto Rico. A general WNW motion is expected to begin later today and continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola later today and move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before the center nears the coast of the Dominican Republic later this morning. Some weakening is likely thereafter while the system interacts with Hispaniola.

Tracking a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development is possible over the next several days while the system moves generally west across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

