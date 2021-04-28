First Warning Forecast: Several warm and windy days

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer today… A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s this morning. We will warm to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds through the day and it will be windy, SW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. It will still be windy with gusts to near 30 mph. Expect a mix of clouds with a few showers possible Thursday night.

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible, but rain will not be widespread. Highs will drop to near 80 on Friday and it will still be windy.

Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s on Saturday, a few degrees below normal. We will warm to the mid and upper 70s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend with low rain chances.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

