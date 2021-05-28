First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms to end the week and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms to end the week… Highs will climb to the low 90s today and it will still be humid. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will increase through the day and continue tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms on Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in NC. Temperatures will warm to near 80 by midday but fall into the 70s through the afternoon. Clouds and showers will continue for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. It will be windy Sunday with gusts to 30 mph possible.

We will see more sunshine and lower rain chances for Memorial Day. Highs will reach the mid 70s, below normal for this time of year. We will warm back to the 80s by midweek.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SE/S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: SW/NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

