First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms to start the work week

Rain and storms to start the week… We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers and storms. Showers will build in mid-morning to midday. Storms are possible this afternoon. Rain and storms will move out late this afternoon to early evening. Severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in NE NC. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s by midday, then start to cool this afternoon as winds turn to the north and pick up.

Tuesday will be one of the nicest days of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds by the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Another round of rain and storms will move in on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon to evening. Winds will ramp up with gusts to near 30 mph. Sunshine and cooler air will move in for the end of the work week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE/N 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

