First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms today, Lower humidity tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Some much needed rain to start the week. Highs in the 80s and 90s this week. Another rain chance on Thursday.

Very humid this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Highs in the upper 80s today, but it will feel more like the mid 90s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms today. The biggest rain chances will be midday. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in NE NC.

WTKR News 3

Back to sunshine on Tuesday. Highs will return to near 90 but the humidity will be lower.

Hot and humid again on Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Showers and storms will return on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

