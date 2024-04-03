Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Showers, storms, and wind today, Severe storm risk

WX Lightning 2.png
SPC Day 1.png
Severe Threats.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Posted at 4:54 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 04:54:00-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cold front brings in showers, storms, wind, and a cool down. Highs in the 50s to end the week.

Scattered showers and storms today as a cold front moves through the region. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado. The wind will also ramp up with gusts to 30+ mph. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s today.

Day Planner - AM.png

The cold front will also bring in cooler air, highs will drop to the low 60s on Thursday and to the upper 50s on Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers to end the workweek. It will remain windy with west winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s this weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances. It will still be on the breezy side with NW/N winds.

Today: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 10-20 G30

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Maple, Juniper, Birch)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway