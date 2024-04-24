First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Cooling to the 60s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers for midweek. A cooler end to the work week. Warming up this weekend.

Grab your umbrella! Scattered showers are moving through today with a cold front. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. The biggest rain chances will be mid-morning to early afternoon. Highs will return to near 70 today. It will be a bit breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop to the low 60s for Thursday and Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday. It will still be breezy with a NE/E wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

We will warm back into the 70s this weekend, low 70s on Saturday to the upper 70s on Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances. Highs will climb back to the 80s early next week.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

