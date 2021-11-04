First Warning Forecast: Showers today, More rain and wind this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Frost Advisory from 2 AM to 9 AM Friday for Franklin, Southampton, Sussex, Surry, Northampton (NC). Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Clouds and showers return today… Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. We will see light rain or drizzle mixed in this morning with a bigger rain chance this afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 50s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Some clearing is expected on Friday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow mainly NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Clouds and showers return for the weekend as an area of low pressure slides up the coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers possible both days. The biggest rain chances will be Saturday night to Sunday morning. Expect more rain to the southeast and less rain to the north and west. It will be windy all weekend with gusts to 30+ mph, triggering some tidal flooding. Highs will warm to near 60 both days.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Wanda is centered about 705 miles WNW of the Azores and moving north at 10 mph. A slower northward motion is expected through this morning. A slow eastward motion is forecast by tonight, followed by a faster SSE to south motion by Friday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

