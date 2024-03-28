Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy today, Warming to the 70s this weekend

wx-rain 8.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png
Flood Watch.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:56 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 04:56:31-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Flooding risk today. Windy today and tomorrow. Warming to the 70s this weekend.

Get ready for a washout of a day with widespread rain all day long. Rain will move out this evening to tonight. Flooding is possible with many areas seeing 2” to 3” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. Winds will ramp up again, N to NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will only reach the low 50s today.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday, but it will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Highs will climb to the low 70s this weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and winds will start to relax.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Showers return for early next week. Another unsettled stretch for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Today: Widespread Rain, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20 G30
Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book