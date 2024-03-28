First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy today, Warming to the 70s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Flooding risk today. Windy today and tomorrow. Warming to the 70s this weekend.

Get ready for a washout of a day with widespread rain all day long. Rain will move out this evening to tonight. Flooding is possible with many areas seeing 2” to 3” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. Winds will ramp up again, N to NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will only reach the low 50s today.

WTKR News 3

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday, but it will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Highs will climb to the low 70s this weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and winds will start to relax.

WTKR News 3

Showers return for early next week. Another unsettled stretch for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Today: Widespread Rain, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

