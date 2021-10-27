First Warning Forecast: Still windy today, Rain returns to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain to end the work week… Get ready for a cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. Highs will return to near 70 this afternoon. It will still be windy today with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Winds will relax this evening and tonight. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds to the north and east and more sun to the south and west.

Our next round of rain is set to move in late Thursday to Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but showers will move in Thursday night and stick around for most of the day Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend forecast is looking good! Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with a spotty shower possible. We will see more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 10-20+

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A deep, non-tropical low pressure system is located less than 100 miles ESE of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The extratropical low is expected to meander off of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. coasts today, bringing rain and wind. The low is expected to move east away from the United States, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves east or SE over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic through this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

