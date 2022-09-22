First Warning Forecast: Strong cold front brings storms today and ushers in Fall temperatures

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning and Happy Fall! A strong cold front today will bring us much needed rain, then Fall weather for the weekend. Hurricane Fiona will bring us a rough surf the next couple days.

Winds will pick up today ahead of the cold front. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH will help temperatures soar into the low 90s. Around the cold front, expect a line of storms to move through this afternoon. This line will enter our northern communities in the Middle Peninsula 1-2 PM, reach the 7 cities around the evening commute 4-5 PM, and clear out of our southern communities in the Outer Banks by 8 PM. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Most of us are under a Level 1 of 5 risk. The main concerns are heavy downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.

Clouds clear out tonight, but winds stay strong and help to usher in much cooler air. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Friday. Lots of sunshine all day. High temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler Friday right around 70°. Definitely feeling like Fall! Northerly winds stay strong 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH.

Hurricane Fiona will be well offshore, but directly to our east Friday. This will bring us an especially rough surf. A High Surf Advisory is in effect 6 AM - 8 PM Friday with 6-9 feet waves expected in the surf zone. Do not swim in the water. Beach erosion is possible.

If you’re not a fan of the dramatic drop in temperatures, just wait a couple days and we’ll warm back up. Highs Saturday in the mid 70s jump up to the mid 80s Sunday. Another cold front Sunday night will bring us some isolated to scattered showers Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

That second cold front cools us down again. We start off the workweek in the low 80s. As the week goes on, temperatures continue to gradually drop. Highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday. The first half of the workweek will be mostly dry, breezy, and mostly sunny.