First Warning Forecast: Summer-like heat, humidity, and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot, humid, and unsettled week… Temperatures will warm to near 90 this afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon.

The trend will continue for the next several days. Highs will return to the upper 80s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s to end the work week and it will still be humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day. Highs will drop to the low 80s this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Thursday or Friday. Some gradual development will be possible as the system moves slowly northwest toward Central America.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

