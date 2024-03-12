First Warning Forecast: Sunny again today, Warming to the 70s this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several sunny days with a warming trend to the 70s this week. Tracking our next rain chance for Friday.

Lots of sunshine again today but not as windy as yesterday. Highs will warm to the upper 60s today, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

The warming trend continue for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 70s tomorrow with a nice mix of sun and clouds. We will return to sunshine on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday with building clouds and wind. Our next rain chance is set to move in Friday afternoon to evening as a cold front moves in from the west.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

