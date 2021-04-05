First Warning Forecast: Sunny and 70s to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice start to the week… Most of us will start in the 40s and 50s this morning. Highs will warm to near 70 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in at times.

Highs will return to the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will remain low through midweek.

Showers will return late in the day Thursday and linger for the end of the week. We will see more clouds and bigger rain chance for Friday and the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

