First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly again today, Warmer Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck until 8 AM. These locations could see the first freeze of the season. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Sunny, chilly, not as windy… Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning, but not as windy as yesterday. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds lingering along the coast. Highs will only reach 50 today, warmer than yesterday but still below normal.

Thanksgiving is looking nice! Highs will warm to near 60, near normal for this time of year, with partly cloudy skies. Our next chance for rain will move in Friday morning with a cold front, but showers and clouds should clear out Friday afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid 50s on Friday and winds will ramp up through the day.

This weekend looks nice but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will warm to the mid 50s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 50. Winds: N/W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

