First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cooler, and less humid to end the week

First Warning Forecast

Cooler and less humid to end the week. Building heat and humidity again next week.

A nice day! Mostly sunny this morning to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s today, a bit below normal for this time of year. The humidity continues to drop, making it feel more like spring.

Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs in the mid 70s and even lower humidity.

The weekend is looking nice too. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see more sunshine on Saturday with some extra clouds and a slim rain chance on Sunday.

Highs will climb back to the 80s and humidity will return next week. Our chances for showers and storms will increase, especially later in the week.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

