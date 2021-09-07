First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Midweek storms and a severe threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking midweek storms… Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning and warm to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies today with very slim rain chances.

Highs will warm to the upper 80s and near 90 tomorrow with increased humidity. Expect more sunshine in the morning with more clouds for the afternoon. Showers and storms will move in with a cold front late in the day/evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Scattered showers and storms will linger for Thursday as the cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will struggle to reach 80 on Thursday. Expect a more fall-like end to the week with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Late-Day Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Larry expected to bring dangerous surf and rip currents to the East Coast this week. Larry is centered about 900 miles SE of Bermuda and moving NW at 10 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the NNW and north on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts. Larry is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Very gradual weakening is forecast over the next several days.

Tracking a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to move slowly NE over the Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become marginally conducive for some limited development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some tropical or subtropical development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

